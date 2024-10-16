Ex-KKK Leader David Duke Ditches Trump, Endorses Rival

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has withdrawn his support for former President Donald Trump in favor of endorsing Green Party nominee Jill Stein, who swiftly rejected the endorsement, calling Duke "a racist troll."

Duke, a known antisemitic white supremacist, made the announcement on his radio show, citing Stein's stance on Israel as the primary reason for his unexpected endorsement.

"Although Dr. Stein and I obviously have our differences on important issues," Duke broadcasted, "She's the only candidate who speaks clearly against the war in the Middle East."

Duke had previously supported Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 elections but expressed frustration over what he called Trump's "full-throated subservience to Israel and to the Jewish lobby in the United States." He told listeners his shift of support to a Green Party candidate was based on what is "good for white people, Europeans, as well as all humanity."

Jill Stein did not hesitate to reject the endorsement in a post on X, referring to Duke as a "racist troll" using the campaign for attention.

A racist troll has "endorsed" our campaign to draw attention to himself, and certain smear merchants are happy to platform this troll to attack us.



Of course I reject any "endorsement" from a white supremacist like David Duke, unlike Kamala Harris who can't stop bragging about... — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) October 15, 2024

She went on to condemn Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign, saying the Democratic candidate "can't stop bragging about her endorsement from white supremacist mass murder Dick Cheney."