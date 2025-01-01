A fireworks-related explosion in Honolulu's Salt Lake-Aliamanu neighborhood has left two people dead and 22 others injured, according to local reports.

The tragic incident occurred during New Year's celebrations and has been classified as a major incident by the Honolulu Police Department.

Footage from the scene, shared by local residents, shows first responders rushing to provide aid as emergency vehicles flood the area. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services confirmed with Hawaii News Now that several injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals with a range of injuries.

"Please avoid the area as first responders provide medical and other assistance," police urged, as police, fire and EMS workers hurried to the scene.

1:45 AM Update: Major Incident in the Salt Lake area



This is a fireworks-related incident with multiple casualties. HPD, HFD, and EMS are on the scene providing care and security. Please avoid the area. #honolulupd #cchnl — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) January 1, 2025

Local authorities had issued warnings before the holiday, reminding residents that fireworks could only be legally set off by permit holders during specified hours. Violations could result in fines of up to $10,000 or even prison time.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

In another incident, a 14-year-old boy was in serious condition after a firework blast.

Police say he suffered burns on his hands in an incident just before 10 p.m., KITV-TV reported.