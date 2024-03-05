The Federal Government issued a policy statement in November 2023 promoting the Inclusion of Children with Disabilities in Early Childhood Education program. The statement, jointly issued by the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, emphasizes the importance of high-quality, inclusive programs that provide individualized support for all young children with disabilities.

Forest Hill Nature Preschool & Childcare, which recently celebrated its decade of success, blends community engagement and nature-based educational activities with young minds. Founded by Lavonne Taylor, the preschool has evolved into a cornerstone of early childhood education, leaving an indelible mark on the local community.

In 2019, 98% of children under 5 with disabilities in Maryland and 60% of children aged 5-17 with disabilities resided in households below the threshold. Lavonne observed the way schools addressed the educational needs of students with disabilities can contribute to the perpetuation of educational gaps, and she became determined to address the same.

With a Bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Development from Towson University and a Master's in Educational Technology from JHU, Lavonne Taylor has 27 years of experience in early childhood development, working in child care centers and public schools. She established the school in 2013.

The preschool experienced gradual growth in its early years, filling class capacity and establishing additional ones. By the end of its second year, it had a burgeoning waiting list, attributed to the power of "word of mouth" in the early childcare industry. Satisfied parents and children serve testimonials to the program's efficacy, and thus demonstrate its popularity and success.

As Forest Hill Nature Preschool crosses its 10th year of continuous excellence, it enters its next accreditation phase. Taylor emphasizes that the school has always operated with a quality benchmark in place, and the forthcoming accreditation serves as external validation of their success. At Forest Hill Nature Preschool, every year the school enrolls children who are dually enrolled in publicly funded special needs programs for children under five years of age. Many of the children at the school work with paraeducators in the building for one-on-one support with special needs. In addition, Maryland offers early childhood coaching for classrooms with children who have special needs and big behaviors. Even so more support is needed to meet the growing needs of these children.

The Blueprint for Maryland's Future is a set of policies and dedicated funding that is intended to transform Maryland's early childhood, elementary, and secondary education system to the levels of high–performing systems around the world. The goals of the Blueprint are to improve the quality and equity of Maryland's education system so that every Maryland student, regardless of where they live, family income, race, ethnicity, gender, language spoken at home, special needs, and any other unique characteristic, receives a world-class education that prepares them for success in college and career. Its Blueprint formula calculates Special Education funding based on per-pupil amounts and the number of students who needed special education services in the previous fiscal year. The law mandates that at least 75% of Special Education funds be allocated to schools directly supporting and serving eligible students.

The above policy truly aligns with Forest Hill Nature Preschool & Childcare's mission to make quality early education accessible to all, irrespective of their abilities or disabilities, or even low financial means. As the Preschool continues aiding and providing quality education, it seeks funding to support these children.

The preschool offers various classes, including infant and toddler programs, a Reggio Emilia approach program, 2-year, 3-year, multi-age classrooms, and a 4-year-old class and a summer camp for different age groups. The classroom environment is designed to nurture children's creativity, allowing them to explore various fields such as arts, dance, and mathematics. Caregivers supervise daily activities, with lots of opportunities for outdoor play. The site also provides ample natural exploration space, including grass, mulch, and sand.

"High-quality early education for the next generation needs to account for funding for mental health, special needs, and adequate compensation for high-quality staffing,", states Lavonne Taylor, "The young children we are serving today have increased dysregulation. Increased behaviors, and an increased need for teachers and supports to help them be successful."