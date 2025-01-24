KEY POINTS Presearch said the new feature highlights the platform's commitment to championing anonymity and ensuring ethical advertising

The search engine also ensures age safety through periodic age verification while also adhering to privacy-respecting practices

Spicy mode allows adult-focused brands to promote their offerings without restrictive policies

Decentralized non-profiting metasearch engine Presearch expanded its innovative Presearch Takeover Advertising (PTA) service with a free "Spicy" NSFW feature at AVN Internext Las Vegas this week.

The new feature is targeted at adult users searching "after hours" content and was designed by Presearch to provide users with a more enjoyable and engaging experience.

A 'Spicy,' Safe Space for Adult Users

Presearch's new "spicy" feature introduces users to a safe space where they can search for adult products, services, and creators to connect with — all within a privacy-focused environment.

The new feature represents Presearch's commitment to empowering users, championing anonymity, and ensuring ethical advertising by providing a space where there's no judgment, no profiling, and no tracking.

It also offers adult-focused brands to promote their offerings without the stigma or restrictive policies usually present in standard research engines. Presearch complies with the RTA (Restricted to Adults) industry standard.

"The history of the internet wouldn't be possible without adult brands, from Minitel Rose to OnlyFans. The new spicy 'NSFW' option for Presearch allows qualified users to engage with sex-positive content if they wish, while finally providing a safe space for adult content creators, products and services to advertise freely and thrive," Presearch.com CEO Tim Enneking said in a press release shared with International Business Times.

Notably, Presearch ensures age safety through periodic age verification while still adhering to privacy-respecting practices that never associate user behavior with identity or IP addresses.

🚨 Tired of Search Monopolies?



Big search engines track you, control what you see, and profit off your data. It’s time for a change.



🌐💡 Presearch is here to disrupt the system:

✅ Decentralized & community-driven

✅ Private—your data stays yours

✅ Rewarding—earn PRE tokens… — Presearch (@presearchnews) January 18, 2025

Key Features of Presearch's New Spicy Offering

For Brenden Tacon, business development lead at Presearch, users, especially remote workers and digital nomads, will have the best experience through the search engine's new search paradigm and will no longer resort to "basic, boring" search ever again.

"We're offering users a unique, enticing, and pleasurable search experience while fostering inclusivity and freedom of expression, which all aligns with the Presearch Ethos. At the same time, we're addressing a major void in the market and meeting a significant demand by providing advertisers in the adult industry with a critical platform," he said.

The new feature includes the following key highlights:

A chili-pepper icon in the Presearch search bar

Adult-oriented registered wallpaper style takeover ads that rotate in the background

Curated content from advertisers within the adult industry, including creators with OnlyFans, cam models, dating platforms, sexual wellness products, and adult toys

Integration of a dedicated OnlyFans search feature that isn't available directly on the OnlyFans platform

🦾🫶Proud to announce that Presearch now supports self-serve ability in our PTA Ads product, which is already in beta testing phase with select advertising partners.



🧑‍💻Our devs have brought to life a system that allows you to tailor the view of your Ads on the platform making… pic.twitter.com/XDXauNHDZh — Presearch (@presearchnews) January 16, 2025

Presearch is already catering to some industry leaders, including Lovense, Creatr.uk, OnlyTraffic, Stripchat, Subseeker, and OnlyFinder.

PTA has also fast become a game-changer in the industry, empowering brands by eliminating invasive tracking methods and offering advertisers a unique opportunity to cater to privacy-conscious users.