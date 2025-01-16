KEY POINTS DevDapp incentivizes the work of developers through $RAIR token rewards

Developers will also receive tokens from RAIR's partners, including Sony's Soneium

The system's token distribution will be based on developers' performances during a set development period

Leading open-source for Web3 application building, RAIR Technologies, today announced DevDapp, a new app that incentivizes developers who work toward improving the RAIRprotocol.

DevDapp, which will be officially unveiled at the ETHDenver event next month, will incentivize blockchain developers to improve RAIRprotocol in exchange for rewards, including tokens that can be earned and saved in a GitHub-integrated wallet.

"DevDapp is the latest way we are creating a full-circle economy that can realistically support and grow Web3. In building that workable Web3 economy, we need to build better incentives and that is what DevDapp is doing," Ed Prado, CEO of RAIR Technologies, said in a press release shared with International Business Times.

"DevDapp employs a unique new model of gamification that leverages the best of decentralized technologies, open-source technologies, and AI technologies in a way that simply hasn't been done before," he added.

DevDapp incoming! Our developer incentive system rewards you for contributing to our #opensource Stay 🎹 for signup info.. pic.twitter.com/BcMhOjT9ST — RAIR (@rairprotocol) January 3, 2025

DevDapp's Key Features

DevDapp is RAIR's permissionless GitHub incentives layer that will reward developers in RAIR tokens for their priceless contributions toward enhancing the RAIRprotocol. The app's key features include:

Automatic creation of a Web3 wallet for contributor rewards' storage,

Ranking of DevDapp users based on their level,

Token distribution based on developers' performances,

Community where RAIR's enterprise partners can engage,

Developers also receive not just RAIR, but tokens from RAIR's partners

Developer token rewards will be awarded after RAIR's May 2025 Token Generation Event (TGE).

It is worth noting that DevDapp developers can earn tokens for almost any task – complex or simple – including submitting project ideas or fixing bugs. Each task has associated point values that contribute to a developer's score.

A development period will be set, and after each period, all developers will be ranked and receive tokens based on their performance, allowing for a more inclusive and collaborative ecosystem around decentralized applications (dApps).

Developers will not only receive RAIR tokens in rewards but also tokens from the Akash Network, The Root Network, and Sony's Soneium blockchain. Notably, RAIR participated in Sony's accelerator last year, leading to the platform becoming an infrastructure partner for Soneium, which recently launched its mainnet.

As of January, there are already 3,300 developers enrolled in RAIR's DevDapp ahead of the launch, highlighting the developer ecosystem's interest in the program.

Pioneering the Future of Open-Source Web3 Development

RAIR Technologies is empowering enterprises through the RAIRprotocol, allowing them to access an open-source deployment layer that ensures seamless and secure integration for businesses.

With the DevDapp incentive system, RAIR is paving the way toward a collaborative future where developers are rewarded for the work they put into dApp development.