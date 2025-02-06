KEY POINTS PreGPT 2.0 allows for open discussions on various topics, all free from corporate or governmental biases

The AI chatbot has been updated with more recent training data and multi-language support

PreGPT 2.0 is a break away from mainstream AI that 'severely limits' consumers' options and freedoms

Decentralized search engine Presearch today announced the launch of PreGPT 2.0, an upgraded, more powerful version of its innovative AI chatbot that has redefined how users interact with artificial intelligence.

The hyper private, non-profiling meta-search engine noted how PreGPT 2.0, powered by Venice.ai, will revolutionize AI assistant interaction by delivering uncensored and unbiased insights, fostering open conversations without questionable hidden agendas.

As part the vision Presearch has established toward providing privacy-centric search, PreGPT 2.0 prioritizing privacy while delivering impartial and authentic insights across various topics such as technology, historical events, and many more.

Key Features of PreGPT 2.0

With the power of Presearch hyper-private technology and Venice.ai's infrastructure and open-sourced models, PreGPT 2.0 ensures that no chat content is stored and responses are encrypted through decentralized GPUs.

The AI assistant also redefines the future of AI interaction through the following features:

Default setting – The chatbot has a set non-training policy on default, which makes it the best fit for users seeking autonomy in their AI interactions.

Open discussions – PreGPT 2.0 stands out among other AI assistants as it is free from corporate or governmental biases and also allows users to explore, learn, and create without restrictions.

Vast trove of knowledge – Presearch's AI chatbot can provide responses on a wide range of topics, including history, philosophical discussions, and even complex problems.

Upgraded – Compared to its predecessor, PreGPT 2.0 comes with updated models, more recent training data, and multi-language support.

"Since the inception of widely available AI in 2022, consumers have had no choice but to rely on AI systems tethered to big cloud providers, often at the expense of personal privacy, unbiased content and freedom from uncensored search," said Presearch.com CEO Tim Enneking, in a statement shared with International Business Times.

"We're thrilled to offer a choice to consumers who are concerned that mainstream AI severely limits their options and restricts their freedom," he added.

Want to see Presearch's statistics like node count, daily searches and tokenomics? Head to https://t.co/2v4kGFc0sP — Presearch (@presearchnews) January 30, 2025

PreGPT : The First of Its Kind Chatbot

Back in April 2024, Presearch made history when it launched PreGPT, the world's first AI assistant powered entirely by decentralized compute.

At the time, the AI chatbot leveraged GPU resources from Salad.com's distributed network that significantly enhanced scalability, efficiency, and also cut costs.

With PreGPT 2.0, Presearch is delivering a massively improved bot that offers hyper-unbiased, unfiltered results all while breaking free from corporate AI and big cloud infrastructure.

The chatbot also establishes a more sustainable revenue stream that should help fuel Presearch's continued growth.

"Why am I so excited? Because PreGPT 2.0 is so powerful and unrestrained, that it has the potential to fundamentally disrupt the echo chamber effect that has long been manipulating conventional wisdom, amplifying the herd instinct into blind conformity," said Brenden Tacon, BD, Innovation and Operations Lead for Presearch.

Users can explore PreGPT 2.0 through two plans. The Basic Plan is offered at $2 per month for standard AI chat capabilities. Language support is limited to English and training data cutoff is around July 2023.

For the Pro Plan, which is available at $5 per month, users will experience higher-powered uncensored models that run the Venice.ai API. Multi-language support is available, and training data is more recent, ensuring access to advanced AI features.

Users can pay using their PRE tokens or with fiat via Stripe.