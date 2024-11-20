Social media users are mocking Delta Airlines after it was announced that the airline would be serving food from popular fast food chain Shake Shack on select flights beginning later this year.

I’ve had delta first class meals before and it was better than a shake shack burger tbh. https://t.co/gli0Vtv88I — Southwest Pol (@southwestpol1) November 20, 2024

Honestly, I love @Delta, but I’m not looking to eat a greasy fcn burger on a transcontinental flight… — Pagey Katsanevas 🇬🇷 🥥🌴 (@TheBravoDerm) November 19, 2024

How are they preparing these burgers on flight…. — The Guy Smoking a J (@Theguysmokingaj) November 19, 2024

On Tuesday, Delta announced that, beginning on Dec. 1, the airline would serve Shake Shack menu items in-air. However, the airline also stated that this option will only be available to first-class customers traveling over 900 miles with the airline.

"A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food – our customers know that which is why burgers are one of the top ordered menu items we offer, and we're thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack," said Stephanie Laster, Managing Director of Onboard Service. "However, our partnership with Shake Shack goes beyond the burger. Shake Shack's people-first culture and commitment to enriching their neighborhoods are spot on with our own brand values of service excellence and helping the communities we serve."

A burger cooked 18h earlier? Nah. — Adam Platt (@plattMSP) November 19, 2024

However, many social media users have taken the opportunity to express doubts about the quality of the in-flight meals, voicing concerns about food preparation and storage.

"Why is [Delta] offering shake shack on board (1st class)?? Reheating a burger doesn't sound elevated. And customization sounds like more work for the crew," wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user.

Why is D3lta offering shake shack on board (1st class)?? Reheating a burger doesn’t sound elevated. And customization sounds like more work for the crew. 🥴 — SS SkeeYee 🛳️ (@lotuslyci) November 19, 2024

"@Delta as a regular first class passenger your plans to add shake shack burgers as first class meals is bad. First, I don't want a burger that's been reheated and I don't want to have to put it together because all the toppings come on the side. Please tell me this is a joke," concurred another user.

@Delta as a regular first class passenger your plans to add shake shack burgers as first class meals is bad. First, I don’t want a burger that’s been reheated and I don’t want to have to put it together because all the toppings come on the side. Please tell me this is a joke. — Conrad Stayner (@ConradStayner) November 19, 2024

As if planes don't stink bad enough already. — David (@David_in_Ohio) November 19, 2024

Other users mocked the airline, pointing out the irony in serving first-class customers fast food meals.

"Nothing says first class like Shake Shack," said a user.

Nothing says first class like Shake Shack. 🤣😂🤣 — Rs11 (@Rs1183748470) November 20, 2024

"A roundtrip first-class ticket on Delta from LA to New York can run as much as $1,000. Soon, first-class passengers will be served fast-food cheeseburgers from Shake Shack," said another.

Coming up on @KTLA: A roundtrip first-class ticket on Delta from LA to New York can run as much as $1,000. Soon, first-class passengers will be served fast-food cheeseburgers from Shake Shack — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) November 19, 2024

The airline has received some criticism for only serving the burgers in first class, but has expressed intentions to expand the partnership following initial results and popularity.

The collaboration stems from an enduring relationship with Union Square Hospitality Group and its founder, Danney Meyer, who is also the founder of Shake Shack.

Originally published by Latin Times.