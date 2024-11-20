Delta Mocked for Serving Reheated Shake Shack Burgers to First Class Customers: 'Please Tell Me This is a Joke'
The airline announced its partnership with the fast food chain on Tuesday
Social media users are mocking Delta Airlines after it was announced that the airline would be serving food from popular fast food chain Shake Shack on select flights beginning later this year.
On Tuesday, Delta announced that, beginning on Dec. 1, the airline would serve Shake Shack menu items in-air. However, the airline also stated that this option will only be available to first-class customers traveling over 900 miles with the airline.
"A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food – our customers know that which is why burgers are one of the top ordered menu items we offer, and we're thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack," said Stephanie Laster, Managing Director of Onboard Service. "However, our partnership with Shake Shack goes beyond the burger. Shake Shack's people-first culture and commitment to enriching their neighborhoods are spot on with our own brand values of service excellence and helping the communities we serve."
However, many social media users have taken the opportunity to express doubts about the quality of the in-flight meals, voicing concerns about food preparation and storage.
"Why is [Delta] offering shake shack on board (1st class)?? Reheating a burger doesn't sound elevated. And customization sounds like more work for the crew," wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user.
"@Delta as a regular first class passenger your plans to add shake shack burgers as first class meals is bad. First, I don't want a burger that's been reheated and I don't want to have to put it together because all the toppings come on the side. Please tell me this is a joke," concurred another user.
Other users mocked the airline, pointing out the irony in serving first-class customers fast food meals.
"Nothing says first class like Shake Shack," said a user.
"A roundtrip first-class ticket on Delta from LA to New York can run as much as $1,000. Soon, first-class passengers will be served fast-food cheeseburgers from Shake Shack," said another.
The airline has received some criticism for only serving the burgers in first class, but has expressed intentions to expand the partnership following initial results and popularity.
The collaboration stems from an enduring relationship with Union Square Hospitality Group and its founder, Danney Meyer, who is also the founder of Shake Shack.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
