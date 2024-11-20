Qantas is set to make aviation history with the launch of Project Sunrise, scheduled for 2026. The ambitious initiative will introduce non-stop flights from Sydney to London and Sydney to New York, lasting an unprecedented 19 to 22 hours. Passengers will witness the rare spectacle of two sunrises on the same journey, as the aircraft crosses multiple time zones.

The project will break the record for the world's longest commercial flight, currently held by Singapore Airlines' 18-hour route between Singapore and New York. Qantas says its ultra-long-haul flights will save up to four hours compared to current travel options.

The airline began conceptualizing Project Sunrise in 2017, working with Boeing and Airbus to develop aircraft capable of covering such vast distances, according to Time Out. The fleet will feature 12 Airbus A350s designed for enhanced passenger comfort on extended journeys. Each plane will accommodate 238 passengers across four cabin classes.

Passengers in first class will enjoy private suites equipped with wide beds, recliner chairs, personal wardrobes, and 32-inch screens. Premium economy and economy cabins will also offer improved seating and amenities, ensuring a comfortable experience for all travelers.

Vanessa Hudson, who became Qantas CEO in 2023, emphasized the significance of the project at an airline event in Los Angeles, Forbes reported. "This is a game-changer for Australians. It will connect us directly to the world, making the tyranny of distance a thing of the past," she said.

