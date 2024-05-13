Three swing states are getting $25 million worth of ad campaign from a Democratic PAC, which targets the role of former President Donald Trump in limiting access to abortion.

The swing states that will be targeted by the ad blitz from American Bridge 21st Century include Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. This will be the first wave of the larger $140 million campaign that will be persuading voters from these states to prevent the return of Trump to the White House.

According to CNN, the first wave of the ad campaign will utilize testimonials, emotional stories that would have the power to sway the outcome of an election. The ad primarily targets women who were most affected by the curbed access to abortion.

Bradley Beychok, a co-founder of the American Bridge, said that they have already recruited hundreds of voters who were willing to share their stories about why it would be so "devastating" for them to have another Trump administration.

"We want to show people that these are real folks in your community that have concerns about Donald Trump and what a second Trump term will be," said Beychok in Washington Post.

It can be recalled that the nomination of three conservatives to the high court opened the doors for the Dobbs decision, which essentially overturned the long-standing rule that abortion was a federal right. From that point, Biden's camp geared towards making the abortion issue a focal point in the President's campaign.

One example of those who have been "recruited" for the ad was a woman named Lori, who worked as a nurse, laments the impact of the Dobbs decision on her daughter and granddaughter.

"We're already moving backwards...If we reelect Trump, what are women going to lose next?" she asked.

Officials from American Bridge state that there are four kinds of voters whom the ad is directed at. The moderates are those whom they described as those who swing between Republican and Democrats. There are those considered as conservatives, or those who do not like the hard-right notions of a number of Republicans. Lastly, there are those whom they call as "double doubters" because they neither like Biden nor Trump.

After the State of the Union address of Biden on March 7, AdImpact noted that the Democratic National Committe have already spent $33 million. On the other hand, MAGA Inc., a group campaigning for Trump spent only $7.9 million. Based on the numbers Democrats have been dominating the airwaves.