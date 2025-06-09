Billionaire Elon Musk boosted multiple posts initially published by President Donald Trump regarding the immigration protests in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend, despite publicly feuding with the president just last week.

Musk took to X to share a post initially made by the president on Truth Social, in which Trump calls upon senior Trump administration officials to quell the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.

"A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve," Trump began in his post.

"I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he continued.

Musk then reposted Trump's post, captioning it with two American flag emojis.

The Tesla CEO also reshared another Trump Truth Social post minutes later, this time without a comment or caption.

"Governor Gavin Newscum and 'Mayor' Bass should apologize to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely horrible job that they have done, and this now includes the ongoing L.A. riots. These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurrectionists. Remember, NO MASKS!" Trump said in the post shared by Musk.

Social media users took to the replies of Musk's posts to question the relationship between the SpaceX CEO and the 47th president, who recently fell out publicly.

"So are y'all besties again or?" asked one user.

"You jumping back on the Trump Train?" questioned another.

"Is the gang getting back together," asked one user.

"Yo. You called that dude a pedophile 5 days ago," one user added, referring to the post Musk made Thursday where he claimed the reason the files on Jeffrey Epstein have not been shared is because the president is in them. That tweet has since been deleted.

Musk publicly denounced the Trump-backed GOP spending bill last week in a series of X posts.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk wrote.

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.



This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.



The post, which shocked many supporters of the alliance between Musk and Trump, launched a public feud between two of the world's most powerful men, resulting in them hurling insults and accusations at each other online.

