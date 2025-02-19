President Donald Trump's social media post disparaging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—a longtime ally to the United States—sparked a harsh rebuke from Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

Trump accused Zelensky of being a "dictator without elections," and of doing "a terrible job" handling the ongoing war with Russia. The Truth Social post followed Zelensky's public rejection of Trump's recent claim that Ukraine "started" the Russian invasion.

Sen. Blumenthal: "What world is he living in? It is not only contrary to the facts and the truth but utterly despicable, a disgusting betrayal of a country that has bled and fought and died for freedom...The president's surrender is pathetic and weak." pic.twitter.com/SJICt45biZ — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) February 19, 2025

Sen. Blumenthal condemned Trump's comments as a "disgusting betrayal" of Ukraine.

"What world is he living in?" Blumenthal said. "It is not only contrary to the facts and the truth but utterly despicable, a disgusting betrayal of a country that has bled and fought and died for freedom. The president's surrender is pathetic and weak."

Trump's statement also drew backlash from Republicans. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) insisted the war was "the responsibility of one human being... Vladimir Putin," and warned that Russian aggression would not stop with Ukraine. Conservative commentator David French called Trump's remarks a "Russian propagandist's dream," while former National Security Advisor John Bolton labeled them "some of the most shameful remarks ever made by a US President."

The controversy erupted as Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia for talks on ending the war—negotiations that notably excluded Ukraine's leadership.

Critics fear the U.S. and Russia could seek to divide Ukrainian territory without Kyiv's consent.

Originally published by Latin Times.