Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) mocked Elon Musk on X by copying his recent demand to federal workers and sharing a list of "5 things" he claims President Donald Trump accomplished this week.

Schiff's list was as follows:

"1. Promised more tax cuts for billionaires

2. Further abandoned our ally Ukraine

3. Flip-flopped on tariffs and tanked the stock market

4. Completely ignored skyrocketing prices

5. Went golfing"

Hope this helps, @elonmusk. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 8, 2025

"Hope this helps, @elonmusk," Schiff concluded his post.

Schiff's post was met with swift backlash from conservatives, who either created their own lists of what Trump has accomplished this week or sarcastic lists of what Schiff has "accomplished" this week.

Adam accomplished :



1. Lying about Trump

2.crying about Trump

3. Lying some more about Trump

4. Crying some more about Trump

5.lying some more about Trump! — JayPatriot🇺🇸💪🏽🔥 (@Jaypatriot90) March 8, 2025

You have it wrong. @realDonaldTrump



1. Ended the war in Ukraine that you helped start (it’s happening)



2. Found enough wasted spending to eventually bury your career



3. Cut overhead in the government, leading to a balanced budget



4. Gave one of the best speeches in history,… — 🇺🇸Mighty Magnet🇺🇸 (@TheMightyMagnet) March 8, 2025

However, other users agreed with Schiff's critique of Trump.

"Trump's golf trips won't fix his failed policies on Ukraine, tariffs, or prices. Time to focus on real leadership, not leisure," wrote one user.

Trump's golf trips won't fix his failed policies on Ukraine, tariffs, or prices. Time to focus on real leadership, not leisure. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) March 8, 2025

Schiff's list is clearly a riff on Elon Musk's demand in February that federal workers email him a list of five things they accomplished that week or be fired.

Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.



Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

Musk's demand drew immediate backlash from lawmakers and federal workers nationwide. Days later, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which oversees federal employees, said replying to Musk's demand was voluntary and that non-compliance would not result in firing. However, the OPM stated that replying to Musk was "strongly encouraged," the Hill reported.

Kash Patel also contradicted Musk, telling FBI employees to "pause any responses" to Musk

Schiff's latest X post isn't the first time he's taken a jab at Trump. In January, he claimed the president "broke the law" by firing 18 internal federal watchdogs. His comments echoed a bipartisan agreement that the firings were illegal.

