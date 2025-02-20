Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) didn't mince words after President Donald Trump declared himself a king, branding him "a royal pain in the ass."

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED," Trump boasted on Truth Social Wednesday. "LONG LIVE THE KING!"

The White House's official account on X even tweeted an image of Trump wearing a crown with the New York City skyline behind him. The edited cover mimicked Time magazine but simply read, "TRUMP. LONG LIVE THE KING."

"Does this officially make him a royal pain in the ass?" Whitehouse said during a CNN interview. He later repeated the jab on X.

Does this officially make him a *royal* pain in the ass? https://t.co/MVxavPsj3D — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) February 19, 2025

Trump's self-proclaimed "king" status triggered a constitutional gut check, with many reminding him America was founded to reject monarchy, not embrace it.

“In America the law is king. For as in absolute governments the King is law, so in free countries the law ought to be king; and there ought to be no other.” - Thomas Paine, founding father.



Fixed it!! pic.twitter.com/d89pyRUcm3 — In the Name of Dog (@DawgzRuul) February 20, 2025

Others mock the Trump-as-king imagery. One edit depicted Trump in clown attire.

Another tweeted Benjamin Franklin's "We have a republic... if you can keep it."

"I don't care if you are a Trump supporter or not. This language coming out of the White House official page is concerning," another user responded.

This comes days after nationwide Presidents Day protests erupted for "No Kings Day" in response to Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency overreach.