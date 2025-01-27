A group of Democratic lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Jim McGovern have accused President Donald Trump of failing to deliver on his campaign promise to lower grocery prices "immediately" after taking office.

In a letter sent to the president on Sunday, the lawmakers criticized Trump's first week in office, claiming he has focused on issues such as mass deportations and pardons for January 6 attackers instead of addressing rising food costs.

"During your campaign, you repeatedly promised you would lower food prices 'immediately' if elected president," the letter, shared with NBC News, states. "But during your first week of office, you have instead focused on mass deportations and pardoning January 6 attackers."

Food prices remain a pressing concern for Americans, with Labor Department data showing a 1.8% increase in grocery costs over the past year, including a staggering 36.8% jump in egg prices due to the ongoing bird flu crisis. Warren and McGovern argue that corporations are exploiting crises to artificially inflate prices, urging Trump to take stronger action.

"President Trump immediately took action on day one to unleash American energy, which will drive down costs for families across the country," Anna Kelly, White House deputy press secretary stated in response to the criticism."He has already ended the failed economic policies of the past four years that skyrocketed inflation, which were rubber-stamped by Elizabeth Warren."

Trump has acknowledged grocery costs as an issue that matters to the American people, crediting his campaign focus on lower grocery prices as crucial to his election. "I won on the border, and I won on groceries," Trump told Kristen Welker on "Meet the Press" last month.

Over the weekend, Vice President J.D. Vance claimed the administration's focus on encouraging "more capital investment" would eventually lower grocery prices, "but it's gonna take a little bit of time."

BRENNAN: You campaigned on lowering prices. Which executive order lowers prices?



VANCE: We have done a lot.



BRENNAN: So grocery prices aren't going to come down?



VANCE: No Margaret, prices are gonna come down. But it's gonna take a little bit of time. pic.twitter.com/7lki2eIqRM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 26, 2025

"If Donald Trump is serious about working to lower grocery prices, he should buckle down, pick up these tools to lower egg prices and deliver on his promises," Warren told NBC News.

"[Trump] hasn't done a damn thing to lower food prices or help the hardworking people struggling to put food on the table," McGovern stated.

"We are ready to work with him to actually deliver results, not just empty rhetoric," he added.

Originally published by Latin Times.