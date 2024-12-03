Democrats from a congressional committee took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account, mocking Americans for spending money during the holidays despite struggling to afford groceries due to inflation.

In a now-deleted post, the X account representing Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee responded to a post reporting that Americans spent a record $10.8 billion on Black Friday shopping.

"And here we were thinking y'all couldn't afford eggs!" the account replied.

The post was criticized as tone-deaf, with many believing that the statement trivializes the problems everyday Americans face when it comes to affordability.

"Spending more doesn't equal getting more. That's the point of inflation. You have to spend more for the same amount or less," wrote one user.

"I could've sworn they work for us and they're gonna sit there and laugh at people who are struggling??? Keep it up...keep it up," said another.

"Democrats remind everyone who bothers to listen how much they hate you daily," wrote a third.

Many users pointed out that increased levels of spending do not necessarily correspond to increased consumerism, and that Americans are being forced to spend more due to increased levels of inflation making the cost of living more expensive.

This year, the price of eggs jumped to $3.82 per dozen, up from the $1.74 they cost in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2022, inflation reached a record-breaking high of 8%.

Rising costs have been largely attributed to the Democratic Biden-Harris administration as it occurred during Biden's first presidential term. Many have pointed the finger at spending by the administration that increased inflation and even debt.

In July of 2024, national debt surpassed $35 trillion.

Originally published by Latin Times.