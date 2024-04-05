According to Wake Forest University, 1 in 5 adults in America experience mental illness.

Despite its prevalence, there is still significant stigma surrounding mental health and mental health problems. This can lead people experiencing difficult times to feel depressed, lonely, anxious, and as if there's no way to get better.

That's the thing: there's always a hand ready to pull you up. There is always hope.

According to a poll done by the American Psychological Association, 86% of American adults said they believe that people with mental health disorders can get better. People like Dr. Olivia West, also called Dr. O, are all in on lending a hand to people in tough spots, closing the distance for those who find mental health help hard to come by.

As a Licensed Professional Counselor with a doctorate in International Psychology, Coach, Trauma, Diversity & Inclusion consultant, and a Human, Social, and Civil Rights Advocate and Activist, Dr. O has a wealth of personal and professional experience in difficult times and assisting others experiencing hardships of life.

Deciding to get treatment can seem intimidating, or it can be hard to accept that you need help. Or perhaps you feel that a doctor won't understand what you're going through.

That's why Dr. O emphasizes a personalized approach: "We believe in the importance of partnership and creating treatment plans to meet your personal, professional, and/or business goals. We understand that not everyone is familiar with therapy or on the same level of recovery, so we do not conform to traditional counseling, coaching, and consulting practices instead, we believe in stepping Outside of the Box of traditional "talk" therapy, "follow me" coaching, or "listen to me" consulting, taking a unique and fresh, client-centered, "Meet me where I am" perspective, doing whatever it takes to meet the unique and individualized needs of our clients."

She is the founder of Out of the Box Counseling, Coaching, & Consulting. Their mission, according to their website, is To provide Quality and Affordable Private Practice mental healthcare to all despite socio-economic status, race, creed, color, identity, orientation, language, ability, disability, age, sex or origin while also maintaining a sublime Quality of Life for our clinicians.

Taking the first step towards a better life can be so difficult. People from all walks of life all around the world experience mental health issues. The general global attitude towards mental health issues is slowly but surely shifting to being more accepting.

Dr. O is breaking stigmatization and barriers through education in classes, speaking engagements, training, and coaching. She takes a globalized approach to mental health that takes into consideration one's cultural background and provides a more holistic approach to therapy.

Out of the Box Counseling, Coaching, and Consulting accepts all major insurance, EAP, and offers sliding scale payment options. They offer in-office and telehealth globally as well as in-office and in the community in Georgia, Florida, North and South Carolina, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee with more locations coming soon. They also offer support networks through group therapy and retreats.

As more people show outward acceptance and reduce shame, mental health and its associated issues are less stigmatized, resulting in a better world for everyone.