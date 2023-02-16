The Powerball jackpot will continue to climb after no winners were produced in the Wednesday drawing for the estimated $57 million grand prize, which had a $30.1 million cash option.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night were 31, 32, 54, 60, and 63. The Powerball was 12. The Power Play was 4X.

Since the prize went unclaimed, the Saturday jackpot will be worth an estimated $73 million with a cash value of $38.5 million.

Along with no jackpot winners, the latest lottery drawing did not result in any instant millionaires.

If a player had hit the Match 5, they could have won a $1 million prize. Ticket-holders who matched five white balls with the Power Play would have won $2 million.

Despite the lack of million-dollar winners, plenty of players around the nation picked up sizeable prizes. Seven players hit the Match 4 plus the red Powerball, winning $50,000 each.

However, none of those players used the 4X Power Play and missed the chance to turn their winnings into a $200,000 prize.

The rest of the prizes from the night ranged between $4 to $400. A total of $3.2 million was paid out for prizes won at all levels.

The Wednesday drawing comes as Powerball announced its new partnership with NASCAR to become the official lottery game of the auto racing company.

"NASCAR and Powerball have shared in the goal of providing exhilarating excitement for decades while also giving back to the communities in which we are a part of," Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, said in a statement.

"Powerball creates millionaires every year, and we can't wait to see the different winning opportunities this partnership will bring to our loyal fans throughout the country."

The odds of winning the Powerball is a 1 in 292.2 million chance. A Powerball ticket costs $2.

Powerball can be played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.