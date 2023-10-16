KEY POINTS Previous reports alleged that YG Entertainment kept mum about BLACKPINK's contract renewal

Some significant people from Columbia Records followed the members on Instagram

K-Pop boy group TREASURE signed with Columbia Records in July for its U.S. promotions

Having debuted in August 2016, BLACKPINK's seven-year contract with YG Entertainment reportedly ended in August this year.

With no confirmation yet about the BLACKPINK members' contract renewal with their long-time agency, different speculations have been making rounds online. In one report, only Rosé allegedly agreed to renew her contract. In another, Lisa allegedly turned down two previous offers from YG. Meanwhile, Jennie and Jisoo have allegedly founded their own agencies.

However, with the recent interactions of the BLACKPINK members with some music executives, specifically from Columbia Records, many speculate that the quartet may have finally renewed its contract with YG.

#ROSÉ spotted with Ron Perry during PFW.



He's an American music executive, Chairman & CEO of Columbia Records) Columbia Records is home to Adele, Beyoncé, Celion Dion, etc. pic.twitter.com/6JESngTx2V — ROSÉ DIARY (@roseannediary97) October 15, 2023

Just recently, Rosé was allegedly spotted dining with Ron Perry, CEO and chairman of Columbia Records, in Paris.

When their alleged photo together made rounds online, fans speculated that Rosé may be cooking either a collaboration with a foreign artist or working on her album.

so when they will drop the news? 👁️ @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/cZMtHYQIDp — pretty savage (new acc) (@viIlainpinks) October 15, 2023

Three other significant people from Columbia Records also followed the members on their personal Instagram accounts.

On Monday, Jen Mallory, the president of Columbia Records, started following all the BLACKPINK members on Instagram. Luis Gerardo Cárdenas, the record label's creative specialist also did the same.

Meanwhile, Chika Ifediora, Columbia Records' digital marketing manager, only followed Lisa's Instagram account.

Columbia record?



YG has collaborated with them recently for one of their groups, I think this is a sign that BP will also be under their auspices for international activities such as Trea...sure



So if its happen,thats mean BP renew contrack??👀 — Mood16 (@AgoodMood16) October 16, 2023

According to a netizen, since YG Entertainment collaborated with the American record label recently for one of its artists, TREASURE, the recent interactions between Columbia Records and BLACKPINK could be a sign that they will be working together for international activities – sparking speculations that the girls have renewed the group's contract.

Another claimed, "TREASURE recently also signed with them for Western promotions... Everything will be okay. YGE is not a devil despite other companies in K-Pop that didn't respect talents and their ambitions."

TREASURE, who is also under YG Entertainment, signed with Columbia Records in July for the U.S. promotions of its comeback and new album.

With the partnership, the K-pop group aimed to target the North American music market with its then-upcoming second full album, "Reboot."

Columbia Records is home to big names in the music industry, including Beyoncé, Barbra Streisand, Adele, AC/DC, Billy Joel, Céline Dion, David Bowie, Destiny's Child, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus, among many others.

Meanwhile, its CEO and chairman, Ron Perry, reportedly has several A&R (artists and repertoire) credits, including the 11x diamond single for Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" and the 6x multi-platinum album "Starboy" from The Weeknd.