DirectTV said Saturday it had reached a deal in principle with Walt Disney Co. that will restore ESPN and ABC stations on its service, ending a two-week impasse that blacked out most sports programming for millions of viewers.

The companies released a statement on the agreement.

"Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, DIRECTV and Disney are giving customers the ability to tailor their video experience through more flexible options," they said.

Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed, but DirectTV's payments to Disney will be based on "market-based" pricing, according to the Associated Press.

It will also allow DirectTV to offer Disney's video streaming services a la carte as well as through its bundled packages, the AP reported.

The 11 million subscribers to DirectTV suddenly lost access to ESPN and ABC-owned stations as well as other Disney-owned channels like FX and National Geographic over Labor Day Weekend in the dispute over carriage fees.

It also kept the NFL's opening game of Monday Night Football off DirecTV.

But service will be restored in time for the airing of the Emmy Awards Sunday on ABC, and ESPN's college football coverage Saturday.