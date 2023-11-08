The Walt Disney Company's shares gained more than 2% in extended trading in New York after the company announced results that beat analysts' estimates.

Adjusted profit was $0.82 per share in the fiscal quarter that ended in September. Analysts' expected $0.70, CNBC reported, citing LSEG data.

The company added 7 million new subscribers for its Disney+ streaming service, to a total of 150 million. StreetAccount analysts estimated a total of 148 million subscribers, CNBC said.

Disney said it expects combined streaming businesses will reach profitability in the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, which ends in September.

"As we look forward, there are four key building opportunities that will be central to our success: achieving significant and sustained profitability in our streaming business, building ESPN into the preeminent digital sports platform, improving the output and economics of our film studios, and turbocharging growth in our parks and experiences business," Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said in the earnings statement.

"We have already made considerable advancements in these four areas and will continue to move forward with a sense of purpose and urgency."

Disney said it increased its annual cost-cutting goal to $7.5 billion, or $2 billion more than the previous forecast.