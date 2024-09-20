Walt Disney Company will ditch Slack after a hacking group breached its internal communication system in July and leaked confidential company data, according to a report.

Disney's chief financial officer Hugh Johnston said most of the entertainment giant's businesses would quit using Slack, owned by Salesforce, by the end of the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year, Status, a media newsletter, reported.

"I would like to share that senior leadership has made the decision to transition away from Slack across the company," Johnston told staffers Wednesday in email obtained by Status. "Our technology teams are now managing the transition off Slack by the end of Q1 FY25 for most businesses."

The hacking group Nullbulge released more than 1.2 terabytes of data culled from Disney's Slack channels that revealed raw images, computer codes, logins and even details about unreleased projects.

The leak revealed more than 44 million messages, over 18,000 spreadsheets and 13,000 PDFs.

According to CNN, the group sent an email saying that it was able to gain access to the files through "a man with Slack access who had cookies." The email also claimed that they were based out of Russia.

"The user was aware we had them, he tried to kick us out once but let us walk right back in before the second time," the email claimed.