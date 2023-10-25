KEY POINTS Park Myung-soo opened up about his first encounter with BTS

South Korean comedian and radio DJ Park Myung-soo talked about the first time he met BTS nine years ago before the K-Pop group hit international stardom. He also revealed the thing he regretted the most at the time.

During KBS CoolFM's "Park Myung-soo Radio Show," which aired Tuesday, the 53-year-old entertainment personality recalled his first encounter with BTS while playing a round of question-and-answer with South Korean broadcaster Kim Tae-jin, according to Xports News.

Tae-jin started the game by asking Myung-soo about the idol he met nine years ago in the bathroom, to which the latter expressed his dismay over the incident in the past, saying, "I should have been nicer to them. [I] regret not treating them better."

Myung-soo revealed that it was BTS and explained, "While using the restroom, they saw me and said, 'It's Park Myung-soo.' Then I told them, 'I know. Just go out. Don't do this in the restroom.' We even took a picture later. I should have treated them better back then."

When asked if member Jin, who was close to them, still remembered their past encounter, the comedian said, "Yes," and shared that "The Astronaut" hitmaker already confronted him about the situation. They have since laughed about the incident together and moved on.

Though Myung-soo did not disclose further details about his conversation with Jin, he could be referring to an episode from his YouTube channel where the 30-year-old K-Pop sensation appeared as part of his solo promotional activities in November — a month before he enlisted in South Korea's mandatory military service.

There, the duo reminisced on the encounter, to which Jin said, "Ah! We met at the toilet! Yes, and you said [to] leave quickly instead of taking photos." Myung-soo then explained that the situation back then was unexpected as he was approached while peeing in the bathroom. Jin, however, made a hilarious remark, saying that the former was washing his hands when they approached him.

Since then, Myung-soo and Jin have formed a close relationship, which the former hinted at during his recent vlog, "My Hubby's Grocery Cart." In the video, the comedian mentioned to have received a text message from Jin that read, "Bro, I'm depressed about you."

Apparently, Jin was disappointed that Myung-soo didn't say he was the "most handsome celebrity" he met in person. The latter then apologized and said that he would make it up to him after Jin finished his military service.