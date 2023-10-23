KEY POINTS BTS' V held a recent fan meeting called "Vicnic"

V alluded to guest starring with Jimin on "Running Man"

V made his solo appearance on "Running Man" in September

BTS members V and Jimin teased about a special project they might do together before the year ends.

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old "Love Me Again" hitmaker held his first solo fan meeting called "Vicnic" at an outdoor theater on the Kyung Hee University Global Campus in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. The event was attended by about 1,400 fans to celebrate the success of V's solo debut album "Layover," released in September, per The Korea Herald.

During the picnic-themed event, V's — real name Kim Taehyung — fellow bandmate Jimin made a special appearance to join in on the festivities. Interestingly, while speaking with the host Yang Se-chan — a cast member of South Korea's longest-running variety show "Running Man" — V teased that he would appear on "Running Man" again, but this time with the 28-year-old Tiffany & Co. ambassador.

"I'm going to appear on 'Running Man' with Jimin," V said according to an English translation from @KTH_Kcrew on X, formerly Twitter, adding that Jimin was a huge fan of the "caramel" game, prompting Se-chan to urge Jimin to come on the show.

TH : I'm going to appear on Running Man with Jimin.

MC : Oh.. When? wait, Everyone, he said he will come out.

well, cuz our Taehyung-ie said he really wants to do "Caramel."

TH : That's right.

MC: Please come out. Jimin-ssi, please come out together.

V then later said, "Before this year ends, Jimin and I [will come on the show]...," to which Se-chan responded, "Oh... Before the end of the year? Yes, please come. We'll decorate it very nicely."

X user @Segu_951230, who seemingly attended the meet-and-greet event, also shared V's special announcement on the platform, writing, "Taehyung and Jimin appear on 'Running Man' before the end of the year, [though] Jimin has no idea."

Though nothing has been confirmed at the moment, fans — known as ARMYs — seemed to think that the guesting might be possible after a staff member from "Running Man" left a comment on a YouTube short video, in which V suggested a guest appearance along with Jimin.

The comment read, "Hello, this is the SBS Running Man team. I am leaving a comment to use this video as material for this Sunday's episode #677. Please understand that it may not be used since it is still in the editing process. If you allow us to use it, please leave a comment on how to cite the source. A quick response would be greatly appreciated. Thank you."

V recently made his first solo appearance on "Running Man" last month. In 2016, he appeared with the rest of the BTS members — RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and Jin — during the variety show's 300th episode special. There, they gave a short performance of the group's hit song, "Fire." RM and Jin have also appeared on the show individually.

On Sunday's episode, South Korean singer-comedian Haha — born Ha Dong-hoon — revealed that he also got a text from V asking him when the broadcast would hold another "Tazza"-inspired episode, to which he later promised to appear in," adding that he would be there as soon as it happens.