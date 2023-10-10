KEY POINTS The TREASURE members revealed their English names during the debut countdown

Most members share names with other musicians in the international scene

Hamada Asahi chose a name inspired by one of his favorite fictional characters

TREASURE is continuously making waves in the music industry, drawing the attention of K-Pop fans internationally; hence, it's no wonder why the 10 members would designate English names to introduce themselves in Western culture. Find out what these members' English names are below.

1.

Choi Hyun-suk

As a multi-talented artist, Choi Hyun-suk's English name is likened to other popular South Korean solo artists, such as Kang Daniel and MONSTA X's I.M.

As revealed during TREASURE's "The First Step: Chapter One" debut countdown, the 24-year-old rapper-dancer's English name is Daniel.

2.

Jihoon

Jihoon had a unique way of choosing his English name since it still sounds Korean. Like 2PM's Kim Min-ju and SEVENTEEN's Jun, Jihoon goes by the name "Jun" for international promotions.

3.

Yoshi

Though Yoshi has not revealed the inspiration for his English name, it seems it could have been influenced by an American rapper and actor, who is also the son of award-winning actor Will Smith.

Yoshi's English name is Jaden.

4.

Junkyu

The 23-year-old South Korean vocalist was undecided on how to introduce himself in the Western style. Eventually, he went with the English name David, which was given to him by one of his teachers back when he was still studying.

5.

So Jung-hwan

So Jung-hwan chose a name that sounded very similar to his actual name, though it still surprised his fellow TREASURE members.

During the debut countdown three years ago, the 18-year-old "maknae," or youngest member of the group, revealed that he chose the name John.

6.

Yoon Jaehyuk

K-pop welcomes another "Kevin" in the industry, and it's none other than Yoon Jaehyuk. Similar to THE BOYZ member Kevin, both artists are very talented when it comes to singing, dancing and performing.

7.

Hamada Asahi

This 22-year-old Japan-born singer felt inspired by one of his favorite fictional characters, known for being one of the most popular villains in the DC Universe: The Joker. Asahi, however, went by the real name of the character — Arthu

8.

Park Jeong-woo

Park Jeong-woo — the 19-year-old main vocalist of the group — has chosen a name likened to one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Justin Bieber. Both are known for their soothing and soulful vocals, influenced by the R&B genre.

9.

Kim Do-young

Before revealing his English name during the debut countdown, Kim Do-young had already hinted at how he would introduce himself to international fans during episode 28 of TREASURE's "Map" series. Do-young chose the name Sam.

10.

Haruto

Being one of the best rappers in the fourth generation of K-pop, it's no wonder why Haruto would choose a name similar to another famous rapper in the international music scene — known for the hits "Upper Echelon," "Sky Fall" and "Mamacita."

Haruto introduced himself as Travis.