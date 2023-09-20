KEY POINTS TREASURE released its 10-track second full-length album, "Reboot," on July 28

The group completed filming the music video for "B.O.M.B" in over two days

Yoshi shared a demo version of a self-composed song in the latest episode of "T.M.I"

Earlier this month, YG Entertainment announced that it will release the music video for "B.O.M.B," one of the tracks from TREASURE's "Reboot" album. And now the group has completed filming it.

The filming for the "B.O.M.B" music video reportedly took place in a location in Gyeonggi-do between Aug. 30 and 31, per Herald Pop. Building on the momentum of "Reboot's" success and popularity, TREASURE has decided to use the b-side song "B.O.M.B" as a follow-up to its album's title track "BONA BONA."

"B.O.M.B" is a dance genre song where members Junkyu, Yoshi and Haruto participated in writing and composing the lyrics.

Yoshi, one of TREASURE's rappers, also participated in writing and composing the lyrics of another track on his group's "Reboot" album.

In the latest episode of their self-produced content, "T.M.I," which stands for "Treasure Maker Interaction," the 23-year-old K-Pop artist shared behind-the-scenes footage of the recording of "STUPID."

"Personally, I thought it would be nice to have a group song that's upbeat but sad. I wanted to create something touching. That's how I ended up making 'STUPID,'" he shared.

yoshi stupid demo original title was ‘Then’



the demo version of stupid chorus starts with, ‘me back then, me back then, oh I was so stupid, so stupid’ pic.twitter.com/PF8aSw3fbp — ain (@ARTY0SHI) September 20, 2023

The chord progression Yoshi previously made became the intro for his group's song. He also revealed that the original title wasn't "STUPID" but "That Time" or "Then."

"'I was a fool back then. Letting you go, I was truly a fool.' I thought of writing a song with that theme," Yoshi said before revealing the demo version of "STUPID" for the first time.

The 40th episode of "T.M.I" also showed a glimpse of Yoshi leading his bandmates professionally during their recording as a first-time director.

TREASURE released its 10-track second full-length album, "Reboot," on July 28. The album consists of 10 tracks, including the title track "BONA BONA" and nine other songs — "I Want Your Love," "Run," "Move" by T5, "G.O.A.T" by the rap unit, "Stupid," "The Way To" by the vocal unit, "Wonderland," "B.O.M.B" and "Lovesick."

On Aug. 4, Hanteo Chart officially announced that TREASURE's "Reboot" album sold a total of 646,948 copies in its first week of sales, breaking the group's previous record of 539,279 first-week sales record with its 2022 mini-album "The Second Step: Chapter One," per Soompi.

Meanwhile, "Reboot" became the group's first-ever "million seller" album when it sold 1,718,517 copies from July 23 to 29 according to Circle Chart.

The upcoming release of the "B.O.M.B" music video will likely increase the popularity of the group's "Reboot" album.