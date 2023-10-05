KEY POINTS TREASURE's Doyoung went live on Weverse Thursday morning

Doyoung and Junghwan revealed they filmed themselves dancing to "Gento" together

The popularity of Filipino boy group SB19's "Gento" has reached K-Pop idols

Another K-Pop idol got hit by SB19's "Gento" fever.

On Thursday KST, 19-year-old TREASURE member Doyoung dropped by on Weverse to update his fans – more popularly known as Teumes – and had a brief live broadcast with them.

During the livestream, he did a quick sample of SB19's hit song. Doyoung sang the lines, "Gento, Gento," and replaced the other Filipino lyrics with "ba, ba, ba, bam, bam."

He also did the hand movements of the "Gento" choreography while seated.

"'Gento?' You can see it soon everyone. Me and Junghwan shot it together. You can see [it] really soon, like really really soon," Doyoung revealed.

🐰: gento? (singing gento) you can see it soon everyone, me & junghwan shot it together, you can see really soon, like really really soon pic.twitter.com/P60kp4NhMS — ain (@ARTY0SHI) October 4, 2023

Days before, his bandmates Hyunsuk and Junghwan also went live on Weverse and talked about SB19's "Gento" dance trend.

When a Teume commented about "Gento," Hyunsuk shared that he liked one member among the members who sang "Gento." "All of them [are] really cool, but I like the one with the short yellow hair, [that] person is just my style," Hyunsuk said according to an English translation by @ARTYoSHI on X, formerly Twitter.

Though he did not mention the name, he seemed to refer to member Ken or Felip, who has been sporting yellowish-blonde hair since the promotions for the "PAGTATAG!" EP started.

231003 Weverse Live #소정환



🐮 Everyone~ I filmed GENTO challenge

🦔 You did GENTO?

🐮 Yes! During fanmeeting, when everything's over.. I filmed it with Doyoung hyung before we left work

🦔 Ah, really?

🐮 Doyoung spilt the spoiler once

🦔 Ah!!!#TREASURE #SOJUNGHWAN #트레저 pic.twitter.com/OWzixkTqZc — 에니 | 환이최고 (@junghwanderland) October 3, 2023

During their Weverse Live, Junghwan revealed that he filmed his "Gento" dance challenge entry with Doyoung after their fan meeting was over.

"During [the] fan meeting, when everything's over, I filmed ['Gento'] with Doyoung hyung before we left work," Junghwan said.

"Doyoung spilled the spoiler once," he added.

As of press time, Teumes are still waiting for Junghwan and Doyoung's "Gento" dance challenge entry.

"Gento" is a pop, hip-hop track recorded by Filipino boy band SB19 for its "PAGTATAG!" EP. The song, which talks about empowerment, was written by SB19's leader Pablo and co-produced by Joshua Daniel Nase and Simon Servida.

It dominated South Korea last month, with several idols jumping on the craze.

K-Pop idols who joined the "Gento" dance challenge on TikTok include ZEROBASONE's Sung Han Bin and Park Gun-wook, BAE173's J-Min, Lee Han-gyul and Muzin, TIOT's Kim Min-seoung, MCND's BIC and Huijun, THE BOYZ's Juyeon and Sunwoo, 8Turn's Myungho, Minho and Yungyu, ATEEZ's San, ONEUS' Hwanwoong and Leedo, WEi's Kim Yo-han, ATBO's Ryu Junmin and Jeong Seunghwan and ENHYPEN's Jay and Jungwon, among many others.

Meanwhile, SB19's hit song, "Gento," emerged as the Song of the Year at the recently concluded TikTok Awards Philippines 2023.