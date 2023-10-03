KEY POINTS TREASURE members Choi Hyun Suk and So Jung-hwan recently went live on Weverse

Hyun Suk and Jung-hwan talked about SB19's "Gento" dance trend

Hyun Suk revealed that he likes the person with "yellow hair," seemingly referring to Ken

SB19 recently dominated the K-Pop industry, with several idols jumping on to dance the choreography of its hit track, "Gento." But it appears that a certain member caught the eye of TREASURE's Choi Hyun Suk.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old South Korean rapper went live on Weverse alongside his bandmate So Jung-hwan. Interestingly, while interacting with their fans — known as TEUME — they came across a comment about the Pinoy pop band and gave their thoughts on "Gento."

"I like the one member, amongst the members that [sing] 'Gento.' All of them [are] really cool, but I like the one with the short yellow hair, [that] person is just my style," Hyun Suk said, according to an English translation from @ARTY0SHI on Twitter. Though he did not mention the name, he seemed to refer to member Ken or Felip, who has been sporting yellowish-blonde hair since the promotions for the "PAGTATAG!" EP started.

🦔: I like the one member, amongst the members that sings Gento (in SB19), all of them is really cool but I like the one with the short yellow hair, the person is just my style pic.twitter.com/2H6nnnzwSr — ain (@ARTY0SHI) October 3, 2023

Some fans took to social media to share clips of Hyun Suk's revelation, which garnered positive reactions from SB19's fandom — known as A'TIN.

"@felipsuperior @SB19Official collab with @treasuremembers please!!! Can't believe my main group mentioned Ken, who happens to be my bias in SB19 as well! Two things you have in common even after seeing y'all in person: passion and talent! ey let's go," one user suggested.

Another commented, "When Hyun Suk likes someone's style, I will tell you, it's not just a SIMPLE STYLE. He really has a taste when it comes to fashion, so it was hard to impress him. It's so great because he and Felip have similar styles when it comes to that matter even before."

When Hyunsuk likes someone's style, I will tell you, it's not just a SIMPLE STYLE. He really has a taste when it comes to fashion, so it was hard to impress him, ang galing lang ajwjahah same kasi sila ni Felip when it comes to that matter even before https://t.co/e4JWWjy061 — trine ¹⁰ ✦ (@filipinateume) October 3, 2023

"Ken got the YG swag, well SB19 reminds me of BIGBANG that's why I like them," a third user opined.

"K-Pop idols showing appreciation for Felip are on a whole new level. They've been trained for years to recognize outstanding ability when they see it," a fourth user stated.

Another wrote, "[Laugh out loud] Hyun Suk likes Ken's style apparently as per description. Makes sense since they're both cool rappers."

Though TREASURE has yet to release its "Gento" entry on TikTok, Jung-hwan revealed that he did film a cover with Kim Doyoung but is still unsure when they will release it, per a translation from Twitter account @moonlaytt. Fans of both TREASURE and SB19 could only hope that the duo posts it soon.