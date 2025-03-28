The purported head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was noticeably missing from the department's Fox News appearances with Elon Musk, despite being given the title of "acting" administrator for DOGE in February, CNN anchors pointed out.

Amy Gleason, who was previously named the "acting" administrator for DOGE, was not present when her team appeared on "Special Report" with host Bret Baier. Instead, Musk was present during the interview, seated front and center, surrounded by other male members of the task force.

Multiple CNN anchors pointed out Gleeson's absence during "OutFront" on Thursday night.

"Another thing I noticed as well, just the mention of all men in that room. You know, Amy Gleason was named the acting director of DOGE," Alayna Treene pointed out. "What was named from, you know, USDS. She was nowhere to be seen in that room either. And so that's very notable as well."

Gleason was named acting DOGE administrator in February after both Musk and DOGE received intense backlash for the department's attempts to dismantle federal agencies and terminate the employment of thousands of federal employees.

These actions particularly enraged lawmakers and constituents because Musk is neither an elected official nor was he confirmed to his position by the Senate, which they claimed gave him no real authority to take such actions. DOGE has also never been officially authorized by Congress.

Following the backlash, a White House official stated that Musk "has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself" and "is not the U.S. DOGE Service Administrator."

However, Gleason's absence has led to questions about whether or not she really is the head of the department, or if her position exists in name only.

Originally published on Latin Times