Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has reportedly dragged IKEA beds and other bedroom necessities to a federal office building as the task force's young team sets up camp.

At least four offices in the General Services Administration's office building have been equipped with IKEA beds, as well as lamps and dressers, two career GSA employees told Politico.

A February invoice obtained by the outlet also indicated that the agency had been considering using about $25,000 to purchase a washing machine and dryer for the office building's sixth floor—where the office bedrooms are reportedly set up.

Although it's unclear how often the sleeping areas are used, one GSA employee told Politico, "People are definitely ... sleeping there."

Back in January, the Tesla CEO previously told others that he had been sleeping at the DOGE headquarters, WIRED reported. However this is not the first time Musk has done this, saying in an interview with Ron Baron in 2022 that would spend some nights at Tesla and Twitter headquarters to keep employees motivated.

"It's exceedingly odd," Jeff Nesbit, a former staffer, told Politico. "I've run the public affairs offices of five different Cabinet departments or agencies under four different presidents, two Republicans and two Democrats. I have never heard of any such thing. I can't even imagine what the purpose is, other than to terrorize the civilian workforce."

However, a GSA spokesperson told the outlet that the agency "followed all appropriate laws and regulations." They added, "In accordance with the Sleeping in Federal Buildings bulletin, specific instances of an employee sleeping at the 1800F building was expressly authorized by an agency official."

Originally published by Latin Times.