Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, created by an executive order by President Donald Trump on Jan. 20, has gone "live" with its website, which consists mainly of postings on X, which Musk owns, and promising more info about "savings" on Friday.

"DOGE website is live!" the site proclaimed Wednesday.

"Initial site: 1. X feed posts 2. Consolidated government org chart - enormous manual effort consolidating 16,000+ offices 3. Summary of the massive regulatory state, including the Unconstitutionality Index (ratio of rules written by unelected bureaucrats to laws passed by Congress)" it said in a posting.

DOGE launched the site on Jan. 21, but it included the agency's title and the logo of a Dogecoin.

In another posting Wednesday, the site previewed a "coming soon" on Valentine's Day.

"Description/amount of each cost reduction (w/ receipts where applicable) 2. Overall savings scorecard We will constantly be working to maximize the site's utility and transparency. Please let us know what else you want to see!" it said.

Later Wednesday evening, it posted what it called "where taxpayer dollars were going" at the Department of Education, one of the many federal agencies in the crosshairs of Trump and Musk for serious reductions or shuttering.

"$4.6M contract to coordinate zoom and in-person meetings. $3.0M contract to write a report that showed that prior reports were not utilized by schools. $1.4M contract to physically observe mailing and clerical operations," it said.

The site lists headers of "Savings," "Workforce," "Regulations," "Join," and "About."

Under the "savings" listing, it says "Receipts coming soon, no later than Valentine's Day" with a heart emoji with an arrow through it.

Under "Join," it says DOGE seeks "world-class talent to work long hours identifying/eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. These are full-time, salaried positions for software engineers, InfoSec engineers, and other technology professionals."

Along with name, email address and cell number, it asks applicants to "please provide 2-3 bullet points showcasing exceptional ability."

It lists the "number of agency rules created by unelected bureaucrats for each law passed by Congress in 2024" under "Regulations" which includes a number of bar charts.

Under "workforce," it says, "Meet the U.S. Government" with a subhead that reads: "Trace your tax dollars through the bureaucracy."

"About" contains the executive order that created the agency.