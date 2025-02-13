The social media platform X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, will reportedly pay President Donald Trump $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from the site suspending his account after the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump was among the plaintiffs in 2021 who sued the company then known as Twitter and run by founder Jack Dorsey.

Musk reinstated Trump's account in 2022 after he bought the site for $44 billion.

Trump's legal team considered allowing the lawsuit to "fizzle out," the Wall Street Journal reported, because of Musk's connection to the administration and because he spent $250 million to help elect Trump, but they moved ahead with the settlement.

Musk, the world's richest person, is heading up the Department of Government Efficiency also known as DOGE.

Last month, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, settled a $25 million lawsuit with Trump.

Trump accused the tech giant run by Mark Zuckerberg of censorship after it suspended his accounts after the Capitol riot.