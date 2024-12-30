President-elect Donald Trump took to social media to announce that he is endorsing Speaker of the House Mike Johnson for another term, just days ahead of when the election for the position will take place.

Trump took to his social media app, Truth Social, to make the announcement in a lengthy post.

"We are the Party of COMMON SENSE, a primary reason that we WON, in a landslide, the magnificent and historic Presidential Election of 2024," said Trump in the beginning of the statement.

"The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration," he continued. "Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man."

"He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!"

Johnson took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank Trump for his supportive words.

"Thank you, President Trump! I'm honored and humbled by your support, as always," he wrote.

"Together, we will quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America."

The endorsement has clearly communicated the President-elect's support for Johnson, which was called into question after both Trump and his close ally Elon Musk attempted to prevent the passage of a stop-gap spending bill backed by Johnson which prevented a government shutdown.

"This bill should not pass," Musk wrote.

Musk took to X to post about the bill days before it was to be voted on, advocating against its passage and sharing what some considered to be threats against lawmakers who may have supported the bill.

"Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years!" Musk wrote.

The bill was ultimately passed, with the House voting 366-34. All 34 votes against the bill were placed by Republican lawmakers.

Musk himself took to the replies to Johnson's post to reiterate his own support for the sitting Speaker of the House.

"I feel the same way! You have my full support," wrote the billionaire.

Johnson stated that he had been in contact with Trump and Musk all the way up until Dec. 20, when the government spending bill was voted on, and that he had been able to reach an understanding with them.

"He knew exactly what we were doing and why, and this is a good outcome for the country," he said of his conversations with the President-elect.