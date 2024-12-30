President-elect Donald Trump had a heartfelt reaction to the death of former president Jimmy Carter.

Carter died on Sunday at the age of 100.

"While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

"He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect," Trump continued. "He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed."

Carter served as the 39th president for one term, from 1976 to 1981, but lost his reelection to Ronald Reagan. In the years after he left the White House he turned to humanitarian work, including building homes with Habitat for Humanity.

"He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office. Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!" Trump wrote.

Carter was the longest-living former U.S. president. He died in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by family, according to the Carter Center.

In 2002, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work after his presidency.

Preparations for a state funeral are underway.