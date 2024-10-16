As the 2024 presidential election draws near, a new poll further illustrates the ever-growing divide among Americans about the nation's trajectory and the critical issues influencing voter decisions, including almost a quarter of Republican Donald Trump supporters saying that he should declare election results invalid and "do whatever it takes to assume office if he loses" in November.

Many Americans do agree on something, and that is that the country is headed in the wrong direction. 70% of respondents gave the answer, a perspective that is particularly pronounced among Republicans (94%) and independents (70%). Only 41% of Democrats share this view, according to the 15th annual PRRI American Values Survey (AVS), conducted in partnership with the Brookings Institution.

Conversely, while 54% think their home state is also moving in the wrong direction, 56% feel positively about their local communities, and roughly 80% express satisfaction with their personal lives. "Americans are divided on whether American culture and way of life since the 1950s has changed for the better, with Republicans and Democrats holding opposite views", reads a passage of the report.

The survey of over 5,000 Americans reveals that a majority reject political violence and perceive democracy as being under threat. However, a sizable percentage of Americans, particularly Republicans who view Trump favorably, still support political violence and deny the legitimacy of the elections.

According to the 2024 PRRI American Values Survey, nearly one in four Republicans with a favorable opinion of Trump (23%) and 19% of all Republicans believe that if Trump loses the election, he should declare the results invalid and take whatever measures are necessary to assume office. In contrast, 12% of Democrats believe Kamala Harris should take similar actions.

Moreover, about 68% of Republicans, compared to 48% of independents and 31% of Democrats, believe American culture has deteriorated. Inflation tops the list of concerns for voters, with over 60% considering rising costs in housing and everyday expenses critical for the race. Republicans prioritize immigration and crime, while Democrats rank abortion and democracy's health as more pressing issues. A slim majority of Americans (53%) see democracy's health as a vital factor influencing their votes.

The poll also indicates a shift in key issues since the last election. Immigration's significance for Republicans has surged from 38% in 2020 to 71% in 2024, while Democratic concern about the issue has dipped from 36% to 24%. On the other hand, abortion has gained importance among Democrats (up from 35% to 55%) but has fallen among Republicans (down from 49% to 29%).

A significant number of Americans express a strong commitment to candidates who align with their views on these issues. 41% percent will only vote for candidates who share their abortion views, with this figure rising to 56% among Democrats. Immigration is similarly a litmus test for 36% of Americans, with a notable 59% of Republicans insisting on shared views.

Worries about economic stress are prevalent, with 72% concerned about retirement finances, and substantial majorities express fears about affording healthcare, housing, and everyday expenses. Notably, Latino Americans show heightened concern across these issues, while older generations report lower anxiety levels.

In a head-to-head matchup, Vice President Kamala Harris maintains a slight lead over former President Donald Trump among registered voters, garnering 50% support compared to Trump's 47%.