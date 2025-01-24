While visiting North Carolina to highlight recovery from Hurricane Helene, President Donald Trump reiterated that he is considering eliminating the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Trump told reporters at Asheville Regional Airport that FEMA "has been a very big disappointment."

He went on to say "It's very bureaucratic. And it's very slow."

Trump said he said he would sign an executive order to reform or eliminate the agency entirely.

"Frankly, it's not good," Trump said.

The president brought up the idea of getting rid of FEMA during an interview that aired on Wednesday.

"FEMA is going to be a whole big discussion very shortly because I'd rather see the states take care of their own problems," he told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

Moving disaster management to the state level was a key priority of the conservative 'Project 2025" written by Trump's supporters, the Associated Press reported.

Later in the day, the president was heading to California to survey wildfire damage in the Los Angeles area.