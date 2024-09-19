Former President Donald Trump says SiriusXM host Howard Stern's ratings have "gone down the tubes" since he "went woke."

The Republican presidential candidate said he appeared on Stern's show "as much as anybody" during an interview on Fox News' "Gutfeld!" Wednesday.

"He was great at that time, and then he went woke," Trump told Greg Gutfeld.

"Since he's gone woke his ratings have gone down the tubes, and he sort of went anti-Trump for a couple of reasons, but I was on his show a lot," the former president continued.

"He has a best of, the best of Howard Stern, I don't want to promote it, necessarily, but I was there for just about all of them," Trump said.

The former president boasts about the crowd size at his campaign events and his ratings while he was the star of the reality show "The Apprentice."

Last month, Trump, 78, said he had a bigger crowd at his Jan. 6, 2021, rally that precipitated the riot at the U.S. Capitol than there were at Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech in 1963.

"If you look at Martin Luther King, when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours, same real estate, same everything, same number of people," he said.

The longtime shock jock, who has called himself the "king of all media," blasted Trump for his post on Truth Social saying he hates superstar Taylor Swift, who endorsed his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

"This whole idea of you like me, you are good, and if you don't, you are bad ... I've been the victim of this," Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday.

He also expressed his dislike of the MAGA faithful.

'I don't agree with Trump politically, I don't think he should be anywhere near the WhiteHouse," Stern said.