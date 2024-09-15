Republican Donald Trump posted that he 'hates' entertainer Taylor Swift on his Truth Social account on Sunday morning.

The posting came weeks after Swift, who called herself a "childless cat lady," endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

She called the Democratic candidate a "steady-handed, gifted leader."

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she posted on Instagram in the minutes following a televised presidential debate.

"I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift wrote. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

She signed off her Instagram post by dubbing herself a "childless cat lady," a swipe at a much-mocked sentiment expressed by Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance which he had wielded in a bid to insult Democratic women.

Swift has hundreds of millions of social media followers.

Swift didn't tell her supporters to vote Harris, but said, "I've done my research, and I've made my choice."

She endorsed Joe Biden in 2020 and has conveyed pro-LGBTQ messages through her songs and music videos.

Republican vice presidential JD Vance claimed this week that her endorsement meant nothing.

In an appearance on Fox News Vance said, "I don't think that most Americans, whether they like her music or fans of hers or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans."