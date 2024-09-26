The CHNV parole program, which allows migrants from four countries (Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela) to receive work permits and a two-year authorization to live in the U.S., has seen its share of setbacks in the past. In July, the program was temporarily halted after an internal investigation by Homeland Security revealed a substantial fraud.

Nevertheless, it was resumed in late August, with the Biden Administration stating it strongly believes the plan helps deter migrants from the benefited countries from entering unlawfully into the country.

However, Republican candidate Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Wednesday that, if re-elected, he would eliminate the CHNV parole program and the CBP One App but deport immigrants who have benefited from both. The CBP One App has benefitted approximately 813,000 migrants.

"I would revoke it," Trump said, referring to the CBP One app, which he called "bad." He further criticized the parole program, calling it "even worse" because it allows recipients to fly directly to the U.S. He then argued that, despite holding legal status for two years, parole recipients are "illegal immigrants" who should not be in the country, adding that deportations would be prioritized, especially for those with criminal records.

When asked by a Fox journalist to send a message to the 1.3 million total who have been paroled in the country (referring to both the CHNV program and the CBP One App), Trump responded: "Get ready to leave because you're going to be going out real fast."

The humanitarian parole program, established by the Biden administration in late 2022, allows up to 30,000 people from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti to enter the U.S. each month. Those who apply must have a sponsor who can provide financial support for them after their arrival. This sponsor is meant to be responsible for meeting basic needs such as housing, healthcare, and education, and helping beneficiaries integrate into U.S. society.

Studies have shown that the program, which has benefited 530,000 people, not only helps reduce illegal immigration, but some analysts have also suggested the CHNV parole program could be seen as a model for new legal pathways into the U.S.