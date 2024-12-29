Jimmy Carter, the longest-living former U.S. president, died at the age of 100 years old on Sunday.

According to the Carter Center, Carter died in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by family. The former president was in home hospice care since 2023, according to CNN.

Carter served as the 39th president for one term, from 1976 to 1981, but lost his reelection to Ronald Reagan. In addition to being the longest-living former present, Carter has also had the longest post-presidency in the nation's history.

Carter was raised on his family's peanut farm in Plains and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1946, the same year he married his wife, Rosalynn Smith. They remained married until her death in November 2023.

After graduation, Carter joined the Navy but returned home to take over his family's peanut farm after his father's death in 1953. He and his wife grew it into a lucrative business until Carter started his political career as Georgia's senator in 1962 before serving as the state's governor from 1971 until his presidential run.

During his presidency, Carter successfully brokered peace talks between Israel and Egypt but his legacy was marred by a bad economy and the Iran hostage crisis.

In 2002, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work, including Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center, a non-profit aimed at bettering the lives of people around the world.

According to law enforcement, preparations for a state funeral are underway, per CNN.