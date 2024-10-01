Trump in Georgia_10012024_1
Former President Donald Trump speaking in Valdosta, Georgia, on Sep. 30, 2024. Latin Times

While surveying Hurricane Helene's damage in Georgia, and ignoring calls from officials in the region asking politicians to stay away while they continue recovery efforts, former President Donald Trump made a questionable remark about hurricane season.

In the viral clip, Trump accurately remarked on Hurricane Helene's "incredible" "devastation" across the southeast region of the US.

The Category 4 storm killed at least 130 people as it tore through six states. Trump's gaffe came when he started talking about hurricane season.

"Nobody thought this would be happening," the GOP presidential nominee said. "Especially now, it's so late in the season for hurricanes."

However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a government agency climate experts fear Trump will dismantle if he wins the election, stated the Atlantic hurricane season occurs from June 1 through November 30, the peak months of which are August through October.

Social media users had some not-so-nice things to say about Trump's remarks. They also called out the Republican presidential nominee for incorrectly stating President Biden hadn't spoken with Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, a claim both parties denied.

While other social media users tried to come to Trump's defense.

Watch Trump's entire 20-minute briefing in Georgia below.

