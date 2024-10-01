Trump Mocked For Declaring Hurricane Damage Unforeseen 'So Late' In The Season: 'We're In The Middle'
"At least [Kamala Harris] knows when hurricane season is," one social media user wrote
While surveying Hurricane Helene's damage in Georgia, and ignoring calls from officials in the region asking politicians to stay away while they continue recovery efforts, former President Donald Trump made a questionable remark about hurricane season.
In the viral clip, Trump accurately remarked on Hurricane Helene's "incredible" "devastation" across the southeast region of the US.
The Category 4 storm killed at least 130 people as it tore through six states. Trump's gaffe came when he started talking about hurricane season.
"Nobody thought this would be happening," the GOP presidential nominee said. "Especially now, it's so late in the season for hurricanes."
However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a government agency climate experts fear Trump will dismantle if he wins the election, stated the Atlantic hurricane season occurs from June 1 through November 30, the peak months of which are August through October.
Social media users had some not-so-nice things to say about Trump's remarks. They also called out the Republican presidential nominee for incorrectly stating President Biden hadn't spoken with Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, a claim both parties denied.
While other social media users tried to come to Trump's defense.
Watch Trump's entire 20-minute briefing in Georgia below.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Baseball Great Pete Rose Dead At 83: Team
-
Sacred Filth Offers India's Sex Workers Brief Respect
-
Gaza Children 'Extremely Impacted' By War: UNICEF
-
SpaceX Launches Mission To Return Stranded Astronauts
-
Progress On High Seas Treaty, But Change Still Far Off
-
Massachusetts Woman Pleads Guilty To Running High-End Brothels Catering To Politicians, Execs
-
Trump Now Says He's 'Too Busy Winning' To Sue Fact-Checking ABC Debate Anchor
-
North Carolina Candidate Mark Robinson Hospitalized With Second-Degree Burns After Campaign Event
-
MoneyGram Goes Offline After Cyber Attack
-
'Convergence' Growing On Global Plastics Treaty: UN Environment Chief