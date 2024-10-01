While surveying Hurricane Helene's damage in Georgia, and ignoring calls from officials in the region asking politicians to stay away while they continue recovery efforts, former President Donald Trump made a questionable remark about hurricane season.

In the viral clip, Trump accurately remarked on Hurricane Helene's "incredible" "devastation" across the southeast region of the US.

The Category 4 storm killed at least 130 people as it tore through six states. Trump's gaffe came when he started talking about hurricane season.

"Nobody thought this would be happening," the GOP presidential nominee said. "Especially now, it's so late in the season for hurricanes."

However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a government agency climate experts fear Trump will dismantle if he wins the election, stated the Atlantic hurricane season occurs from June 1 through November 30, the peak months of which are August through October.

Social media users had some not-so-nice things to say about Trump's remarks. They also called out the Republican presidential nominee for incorrectly stating President Biden hadn't spoken with Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, a claim both parties denied.

Trump is a joke Don't even know when hurricane season is if you were drowning he would throw you in anchor instead of a lifesaver, uses a disaster to push his misinformation and lies to benefit himself Elon musk and Fox News You're disgusting https://t.co/NJBMIU0c1G — Tony Ricci (@TonyArbpas) October 1, 2024

He claims ro live in FL and doesn't know when hurricane season is. 🤡 — ▪️S▪️Y▪️L 🏴‍☠️🏈 (@sc01tpa) October 1, 2024

At least she knows when hurricane season is, you climate crisis denying clown. — Jko (@julie_koza) October 1, 2024

When is hurricane season again?

June 1st - November 30th

Same every year.



BTW, Project 2025 calls for shutting down NOAA and the National Weather Service. https://t.co/kJ4I0zD2vR — Jan 🇺🇦 (@janharg) October 1, 2024

So the guy that changed the storm path with a sharpie doesn't know when hurricane season is. Go figure. — Beautiful Disaster (@MDixon2019) October 1, 2024

My god. He's so dumb I don't get how people hang off his every word. I have never lived on a coast and I know when Hurricane season is. This is peak hurricane season.. https://t.co/rWLScQHwgd — Nick (@nickthedude502) October 1, 2024

How would that happen Laura when Trump would have closed down all the agencies that help prepare for and act after a hurricane? Plus your dear leader has absolutely no idea when hurricane season is . Why don't you take a long look in a mirror as you are a disgrace — Vulcan Ambassador SteveP (@ParkerP66012506) October 1, 2024

While other social media users tried to come to Trump's defense.

Hurricane season is from August to the end of October. The peak is September 10th when the waters are at their warmest. 2/3 of hurricane season is over... which would be considered the majority. — Angela (@LibsBeCrazy) October 1, 2024

Can we all just take a minute to remember that this man is not the president. Yet he is the only one doing presidential things. I don't care what you think of him. He is there. He is bringing awareness and effort where it is needed. — Tim Taylor (@uberzone25) September 30, 2024

If you think a category four hurricane striking Florida during the climatological peak of hurricane season is evidence that the climate is changing and that it is catastrophic, then you are a moron. There is no nice way to put it. If this were in say, March, you'd have ground. — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) September 30, 2024

Watch Trump's entire 20-minute briefing in Georgia below.