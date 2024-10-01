An angry President Joe Biden exclaimed "He's lying" when asked about claims that Donald Trump made that the governor of hurricane-hit Georgia couldn't reach him on the phone.

Trump made the claim during an appearance in Valdosta on Monday.

"He's been calling the president, hasn't been able to get him," Trump claimed.

Trump said several times that Biden was sleeping instead of helping provide aid to victims of Hurricane Helene.

Reporters questioned Biden about the statement during an update from the Oval Office later in the day.

"He is lying. Let me get this straight. He's lying and the governor told him he was lying," Biden said.

"I don't know why he does this and the reason I get so angry about it, I don't care what he says about me, but I care what he communicates to the people in need. He implies we're not doing everything possible. We are."

Biden says he will travel to North Carolina on Wednesday to survey damage from the deadly storm.

The storm killed more than 130 people across several states after it slammed into Florida last week.