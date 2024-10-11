Trump Mocked After Warning Detroit That Kamala Harris Will Turn The Whole Country Into Detroit
Trump outlined his plan to bolster the U.S. auto industry at the same meeting
Social media users are mocking Donald Trump after he repeatedly insulted Detroit, Michigan — the very same city he was delivering remarks in.
On Thursday, Trump attended an event in Detroit where he threw repeated jabs at the city, even using it as a warning for the state of the nation if Vice President Kamala Harris were to win the election in November.
"It will be like a Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she's your president," Trump said at the meeting. "You're going to have a mess on your hands."
The former president also outlined his plan to rejuvenate the U.S. auto industry during the Detroit Economic Club meeting at the MotorCity Casino Hotel.
"Your car industry is going out of business. It's going out of business," Trump said at the meeting. "Nothing to do with me. I stopped that. I stopped Mexico, which is becoming the second China."
Trump's plan involves revisiting his own 2020 trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, imposing stricter tariffs and implementing larger tax breaks for domestic car makers and manufacturers.
However, the former president discredited the city of Detroit, even calling it more "developing" than "most places in China." Many social media users pointed out the disrespectful nature of Trump's comments.
"Interesting that he says that while in Detroit and knowing that a vote from a Detroit resident counts just as much as any other Michigan resident," wrote one user.
"So your invited to speak at the Detroit Economic Club and you are calling their city s***? got it!" said another.
"I have no experience in politics, so maybe I'm wrong, but I don't think that telling people 'your city is a s*** hole, vote for me' is the best campaign strategy," wrote another user.
The Republican ticket has long opposed government programs aimed at promoting electric vehicles, stating that President Joe Biden's initiatives towards making electric vehicles more common on the road will take auto industry business away from the U.S. and deliver it to China, as reported by the Washington Post.
Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance have also perpetuated false claims that Chinese automakers are putting up large factories in Mexico.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
