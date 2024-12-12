Time's Person Of The Year Is Donald Trump
Trump won the honor the first time in 2016
After a year that saw him convicted of 34 felonies and winning the presidential election four years after being defeated in a reelection bid, Donald Trump has been named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2024.
This is the second time that Time has been given the honor. He won it in 2016 after winning the White House for the first time.
Time magazine's award -- handed out annually since 1927 -- honors the person or people who most impacted the news, for better or worse, during the calendar year.
Some other people under consideration for this year's honor were Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the presidential election to Trump, British royal Kate Middleton after a battle with cancer, and Elon Musk, who endorsed Trump and spent much of the year supporting him on his social media platform X, at rallies and with his pocketbook.
Singer Taylor Swift was Time's Person of the Year in 2023.
On Wednesday Time named Elton John its Icon of the Year for his decades in the entertainment industry.
It also named basketball star Caitlin Clark as Athlete of the Year and Lisa Su its CEO of the Year.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
