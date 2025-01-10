A New York judge gave Donald Trump a lenient sentence in connection with his hush money case.

Justice Juan M. Merchan sentenced the President-elect to an unconditional discharge.

What is an unconditional discharge?

In New York a judge "may impose a sentence of unconditional discharge ... if the court, having regard to the nature and circumstances of the offense and to the history, character and condition of the defendant, is of the opinion that neither the public interest nor the ends of justice would be served by a sentence of imprisonment and that probation supervision is not appropriate."

The sentence means Trump is a felon but there are no other penalties in connection with his conviction, including "imprisonment, fine or probation supervision."

Trump was found guilty of on 34 felony charges in connection with hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. She claimed Trump had sex with her, a claim the President-elect has repeatedly denied.

Trump was not present in the courtroom for Friday's sentencing but attended via a video link.

When given a chance to speak, a defiant Trump told the court, "I am totally innocent. I did nothing wrong."

Despite the light sentence, Trump's lawyer vows to appeal the guilty verdict.