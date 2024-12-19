A drone company is partnering with DoorDash to bring delivery services to local malls, a move that could permanently change logistics.

The partnership marks a first of its kind deal with Wing Aviation LLC, a subsidiary of Google's parent company, The Alphabet, and Brookfield Properties for shoppers in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, reported the Robot Report.

"We are proud to be the first landlord to provide drone delivery as another avenue to help our tenants serve our communities," said Katie Kurtz, senior vice president of business development at Brookfield Properties, in an interview. "We're committed to meeting the changing needs of the ways people shop."

After customers place their order in the DoorDash app, an option to deliver their items by drone will appear on the checkout screen.

Below is the full, uncut video of a drone delivery flight from Wing Aviation's official YouTube channel.

Wing Aviation, whose drones have a cruising height of nearly 150 feet, said they can deliver items and meals to doorsteps in less than 15 minutes.

Wing Aviation partnered with Serve Robotics Inc., who supplies the company with mobile robots. A Serve robot will pick up orders and deliver them to a Wing Aviation drone a few blocks away.

Wing Aviation has made similar beyond visual line-of-sight flights (BVLOS) using delivery drones in Australia and Ireland.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowed Wing to make BVLOS flights over Dallas.

The FAA also gave Amazon approval for operating its new delivery drone, MK30.

The DoorDash drone delivery service will officially launch at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco and Hulen Mall in Fort Worth.

The FAA banned most drones in parts of New Jersey for a month, citing "special security reasons" in light of 'extremely unsettling' drone activity that's been occurring for weeks.