The Federal Aviation Administration has imposed a temporary ban on flights of unmanned aircraft over nearly two dozen New Jersey cities unless operators are given permission for "special security reasons," according to reports.

The government may use "deadly force" against the drones if they pose an "imminent security threat," the FAA order said, ABC News reported. The prohibition will run until Jan. 17, 2025.

"At the request of federal security partners, the FAA published 22 Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) prohibiting drone flights over critical New Jersey infrastructure," the FAA said.

Thousands of reports of drones buzzing the skies over New Jersey since last month have unnerved residents and prompted some lawmakers to suggest they be shot down and others to call on the federal government to take action or provide information about where they are originating.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said the four-week ban was issued "out of an abundance of caution."

Along with the earlier restrictions for Bedminster, where President-elect Donald Trump has a golf resort, and the Picatinny Arsenal, the new cities include: Hamilton, Bridgewater, Cedar Grove, North Brunswick, Metuchen, Evesham, Camden, Gloucester City, Westampton, South Brunswick, Edison, Branchburg, Sewaren, Jersey City, Harrison, Elizabeth, Bayonne, Winslow, Burlington, Clifton, Hancocks Bridge and Kearny.