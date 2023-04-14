KEY POINTS Drake Bell said he left his phone when he was reported missing

Drake Bell seemingly laughed off the report that he went missing.

Bell's brief disappearance immediately made headlines. The "Drake & Josh" star is already safe, and he quickly addressed the issue on social media.

"You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?" he tweeted Thursday.

He didn't provide any other comment or details about the incident. His post also received mixed responses from his fans.

You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂 — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 13, 2023

"But, who reported you as missing? I mean, I'm glad they took matters seriously, but your regular citizen has to wait 48 to 72 hours before they're officially reported missing. Glad to hear you're safe and sound," one commented.

"Mexico was so worried. We even started a rescue team right now!" another wrote. A third person added, "Because we were very worried... you have no idea how many unread messages I have from family, friends, coworkers and ex-coworkers, even strangers asking about you. Means we care a lot about [you]."

"I was praying with my Rosario surrounded by candles with your photo even I almost sacrifice a toy 4 your safety ...kidding but don't do it again please, we love [you]," a different fan wrote.

"Hey the silver lining is that means you have a lot of people that do love and care about you deeply," another commenter said.

All the Drake fans watching that he just forgot his phone and was never in any danger:

🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/Wj3Xsv0apZ — Cle-ON HH (@cle_hh) April 14, 2023

Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Facebook Wednesday that the actor was missing.

"He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m." the post read. "He is considered missing and endangered."

After a few hours, the officers said Bell was safe and had been in contact with law enforcement.

After a few hours, the officers said Bell was safe and had been in contact with law enforcement.

Bell's net worth is $600,000 despite making his first appearance in a 1994 episode of "Home Improvement." The former child star, who appeared most notably on "Drake & Josh" and "The Amanda Show," went bankrupt nearly a decade ago.

He filed for bankruptcy in February 2014. In the documents obtained by People, he was $1.597 million in debt. His income was reportedly only $2,820 a month. But his monthly expenses were $18,771.