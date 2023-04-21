KEY POINTS Janet Von Schmeling cited irreconcilable differences for her split from Drake Bell

She wants primary legal and physical custody of their child

Von Schmeling is also seeking spousal support from the actor

Drake Bell's estranged wife, Janet Von Schmeling, wants to officially end their marriage.

Bell's ex, Von Schmeling, filed for divorce Thursday, a week after he was reported missing. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation, Us Weekly reported.

The Florida native wants primary legal and physical custody of their son, Wyatt, 2. However, she requested that the Nickelodeon alum be granted visitation rights. She is also seeking spousal support.

The divorce came a week after he was reported missing. According to Entertainment Tonight, they were married for four years and had a falling out last week. Their fight reportedly led to Bell's "possible attempted suicide."

In a 911 audio recording obtained by ET, an Orlando Police Department officer and a dispatcher with the Volusia County Sheriff's Department in Florida can be heard speaking about the incident. The officer said the scary ordeal was related to a "celebrity" who had a "falling out" with his wife, and police got involved because Bell was texting family in California, saying he was going to "get drunk and hang himself" in a hotel somewhere in Orlando.

The cops got permission to ping Bell's phone to locate him and got his coordinates. Also, in the call, the cops identified the "endangered" person as Jared Drake Bell. The officer told the dispatcher they had been talking to his family in Huntington Beach, California, and his "soon-to-be ex-wife in Buena Park," California.

Hours after his disappearance made headlines, the officers gave an update, saying Bell was found safe. They also said he was in contact with law enforcement officials.

Bell seemingly downplayed his disappearance. On the same day, he took to Twitter and wrote, "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?"

He didn't provide context on his tweet, but fans understood it was related to the reports that he was missing. His tweet received mixed responses, with many telling him it only meant many cared for him because they were worried about his disappearance.

"Mexico was so worried. We even started a rescue team right now!" one commented. A second person added, "Because we were very worried... you have no idea how many unread messages I have from family, friends, coworkers and ex-coworkers, even strangers asking about you. Means we care a lot about [you]."