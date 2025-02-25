The House of Representatives voted to adopt the Republicans' sweeping budget proposal on Tuesday night, advancing President Donald Trump's agenda of massive spending cuts.

House Speaker Mike Johnson managed to persuade partisan holdouts to get behind the controversial budget proposal, which includes massive cuts to Medicaid and other social programs.

"We got it done," Johnson said after the dramatic vote on Capitol Hill. "We have a lot of hard work ahead of us. We are going to deliver the American first agenda. We're going to deliver all of it, not just parts of it, and this is the first step in that process."

Republicans passed the resolution by a 217-215 votes, with Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) the lone representative to cross party lines. Several holdouts changed their minds at the last minute to give Johnson and Trump a key legislative victory.

The budget resolution calls for extending the Trump tax cuts from his previous term, which decreases $4.5 trillion in taxes and at least $1.5 trillion in spending. It also raises the debt ceiling by $4 trillion.