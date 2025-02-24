President Donald Trump sidestepped labeling Russian President Vladimir Putin a "dictator," just days after controversially branding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as one.

When asked if he would use the same "dictator" description for Putin, Trump told reporters, "I don't use those words lightly. I think that we're going to see how it all works out. Let's see what happens. I think we have a chance of a really good settlement between various countries."

"And you know, you're talking about Europe, and you're talking about Ukraine as part of that whole situation, the other side has a lot of a lot of support also. So, let's see how it all works out," he continued.

Trump: Uhhh I don't use those words lightly

The remarks came during a joint press conference Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump's first visit from a European leader since returning to office last month.

Trump sparing Putin from criticism was a stark contrast to his recent attack on Zelensky. Just last week, Trump called the Ukrainian leader a "dictator without elections" and falsely blamed Ukraine for starting the war.

Trump's remarks were condemned as parroting Russian propaganda after he demanded Zelensky hold elections—despite Ukraine being under siege by Russian forces. Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike denounced his comments.

This comes as Trump is pushing for a U.S.-brokered peace deal, pressuring Zelensky to accept terms that offer American control over key Ukrainian mineral resources in exchange for security guarantees. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz previously stated Trump is "very frustrated" with Zelensky's resistance.